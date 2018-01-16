Moto E5 design gets allegedly outed in a first press render

Lenovo, the company that currently owns Motorola brand, will be introducing a new low-end Moto E series smartphone in the Spring, or so MySmartPrice blog claims.

The blog published a press render of an alleged Moto E5 in Gold variant, which may or may not reveal April 3 as the date of launch of the phone. Keep in mind that Lenovo launched its most affordable Moto E series handset in June (last year).

There are no details regarding Moto E5’s internal hardware, however, we can speculate on what we see in this press render. The image shows a smartphone that has no fingerprint at the front as the previous generation had, instead it might be moved at the back, embedded in the Motorola ‘M’ logo. The main camera at the back doesn’t have that obvious hump we’ve seen on the Moto X4, which is good news and it looks like it is running a close to the stock version of Android OS.

Because it will be an affordable phone, Moto E5 will not come with an USB-C port but with a micro USB v2.0 port instead.

The housing of the device is made of metal and it has somewhat rounded edges on all four sides, making its design look really nice don’t you agree?

Moto E5 might go on sale as soon as April 2018 for as little as $120 – $150.