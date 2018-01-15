U11 EYES, is HTC’s latest smartphone with Face Unlock, EdgeSense & 18:9 display

HTC has expanded its smartphone offering in China, with the announcement of U11 EYES, a handset equipped with a large 6-inch Full HD+ Super LCD3 display with 18:9 aspect ratio, it has Face Unlock and Edge Sense technology.

U11 EYES packs the Snapdragon 652 CPU, 64GB of internal storage (microSD card slot included), 4GB of RAM, 12MP UltraPixel camera at the back with Optical Image Stabilisation and f/1.7 aperture (shoots videos at 1080p @120 frames per second), a dual camera at the front (5MP + 5MP sensors), and a 3,930 mAh battery embedded in its IP67 (water resistant) glass body (Corning Gorilla Glass 5).

HTC’s latest U11 series smartphone also comes with Edge Sense technology, meaning you can squeeze it in your hand (pressure sensitive frame) to trigger specific settings or apps. It has Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity and a USB-C port.

As for the price, the HTC U11 EYES will go on sale starting at about 410 Euros, as of February 9 (2018).