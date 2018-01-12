Huawei P11 and Huawei P12 (new) names listed at Huawei.com

Huawei is going to unleash new P series smartphones this spring, and the announcement might drop early at the annual Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona (February 26 – March 1)

We know an Huawei P11 is coming this year (sequel to Huawei’s P10 flagship), but there are also rumours about Huawei P12 and Huawei P20. The confirmation of the first two names comes from Huawei itself, as its employees have listed both names at huawei.com (in their online comparison tool). Sure, the specs sheet is all wrong, as it lists Ascend Mate 7’s hardware, but the names are there.

Regarding Huawei P11 and Huawei P12 (new) specs, there is little to none information at this point, but we are pretty sure that as we will get closer to MWC2018, the leaks will start pouring in.

One of the flagship phones will likely feature a display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and at least Full HD+ screen resolution (1,080 x 2,244 px).