Alleged Galaxy S9 retail packaging might reveal key specs

With a little over a month before Samsung Electronics will take the wraps off of its Galaxy S9, we learnt a great deal about the upcoming flagship smartphone design and specs.

So far, we know that it will have similar key design elements and measurements as the Galaxy S8, the novelties will be in the biometrics department where we expect the S9 and S9 Plus to feature In-Display fingerprint sensor (that if Samsung managed to pull this one off by the time the phones get announced), as well as Face Recognition technology. There is word about Samsung adding its own Exynos 9810 CPU or the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU (depends on the region/market), up to 512GB of internal storage, and integrate the latest Galaxy A.I. UX (user interface with a much deeper integration of Bixby — the virtual assistant based on artificial intelligence) with Android 8.1 Oreo underneath it.

The rumour has it that the S9 will sport Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, a main camera at the back with 2 x 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel sensors with Optical Image Stabilisation and f/1.5 aperture (a worlds premiere on a smartphone) / f/2.4 aperture on the second sensor. At least that is what an image published recently on Reddit hints at. The user who posted the image claims that it might be the retail packaging of the Galaxy S9, but there are a few weird things about it, which is why we recommend that you should take this with a pinch of salt.

The alleged Galaxy S9 retail packaging also reveals two screen variants of the same device: one with rounded corners whose display is only 5.6″ (143.3 mm tall) in diagonal, as well as a model with rectangular display which measures 5.8″ in diagonal (146.5mm tall). Both variants sport Super AMOLED panels and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Either way, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are expected to spark up a lot of excitement among Samsung fans once they will be revealed (by mid-March).

Is this Galaxy S9’s retail box? Maybe, but we are sure as hell very enthusiastic about its new features! What about yourself?