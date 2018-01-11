Sony Xperia XA2 hands-on official video

After announcing the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra and the more affordable Xperia L2 smartphones powered by Android at the annual Consumer Electronics Show 2018, in Las Vegas, Sony Mobile division released a hands-on experience video to show off their accomplishments.

We appreciate the hard work and the passion Sony is investing in creating these phones, but, it seems that they are always late to the game. As much as we like the metallic design of these new Xperia phones, we cannot understand why Sony chose to embed in 2018 16:9 panels instead of 18:9 aspect ratio panels. I mean, you should at least try to keep up with the current trend, if you can’t be a trend setter. Even Apple woke up from its slumber, and delivered what the market wants.

Xperia XA2 phones pack 5.2″ and 6″ displays with huge chin and forehead, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 CPU, at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, 3,300 mAh / 3,580 mAh batteries, and run Android Oreo OS version.

Anyhow, we would like to hear from you guys in the comments section below, about Sony’s latest Xperia smartphones, which are ready to go on sale in the first quarter of 2018 (this Spring).