Sony announces Xperia XA2 smartphones at CES2018

Sony announces Xperia XA2 smartphones

Sony is also present this week at the annual Consumer Electronics Show 2018, in Las Vegas, where it just announced the new Xperia XA2 mid-range series smartphones along with a more affordable Xperia L2.

The brand new Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra replaces the XA1 phones from last year, however, if you were expecting phones with an Triluminos display with 18:9 aspect ratio, you wont find it in these ones. It appears that Sony hasnt understood much from the feedback it received from its customers, and will continue to struggle with its Mobile Division. Unless it will adapt and make some radical changes.

The Xperia XA2 feature 16:9 Full HD displays, are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 CPU, run Android Oreo and pack 23MP main cameras at the back. These are the specs that XA2 and XA2 Ultra share along with a similar design.

Xperia XA2 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant, with a 3,300 mAh battery inside and an 8MP selfie snapper at the front, while the Ultra model has 4GB of RAM + 32/64 GB of built-in storage, packs a 3,580 mAh battery, and a dual front-facing camera with 16MP + 8 MP camera sensors for wide-angle selfies.

Xperia L2 is a low-end device equipped with an 5.5-inch HD display, a 3,300 mAh battery, 13MP main camera, 8MP front-facing camera, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of ROM, and it runs Android Nougat.

Sony Mobile hasnt revealed the price tag of these new Xperia phones, all we know so far is that they will become available in late January – early February 2018 in Black, Silver, Gold, Pink colours.