First Android smartphone to embed a fingerprint sensor under its display leaks

You might have heard last year the rumour about Apple looking to produce an iPhone with an In-Display fingerprint sensor. At the time everyone thought that it might be the iPhone X, instead the said device came on to the market with an ugly bang and no such innovative fingerprint technology.

Well, the technology is bound to arrive sooner or later, and 2018 seems like the year of the phones with fingerprint sensor technology embedded in their screens.

In fact, @evleaks showed us a glimpse of what an Android smartphone will look like with such tech inside. Doogee V might become the first phone to deliver such biometric tech, if nobody else will beat them up with an early than April / May release. We have reason to believe that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S9 with said biometric tech in its display in late February, at the annual Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona.

Doogee V will feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, MediaTek’s Helio P40 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual front facing cameras with 16MP camera sensors, dual main camera at the back with 2 x 21MP camera sensors, and most likely Android Oreo OS.

The great news about this phone is its price tag considering the tech it will have to offer as of this Spring. According to Benjamin Geskin in a tweet reply to @evleaks’ Doogee V shared image, the phone will cost around 350$.