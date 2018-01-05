OnePlust 5T Sandstone White, a Star Wars Limited Edition-like model without the Star Wars elements

Back in mid-December, Oneplus in partnership with LucasFilms/Disney Studios introduced a limited edition of its OnePlus 5T flagship killer that bears an uncanny resemblance to Stormtrooper’s armour, a version ment to celebrate the première of Star Wars VIII episode: The Last Jedi.

Because of its ginormous success (the limited editions were sold out almost instantly), OnePlus has decided to launch a standard version based on the Star Wars limited edition model early this year, but without all of the Star Wars elements and packaging surprises.

OnePlust 5T Sandstone White (No Star Wars design elements)

The OnePlust 5T Sandstone White will become available on January 9th, 2018, yes, with that red button on the side and the All-white back (no Star Wars logo) plate. It will go on sale in 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage for now at 550 Euros.

The internal hardware remains the same. Same Snapdragon 835 CPU, same dual camera at the back with 16 + 20 mega pixels sensors, same 3.000 mAh battery with USB-C port for fast charging (Dash Charging technology), and Oxygen OS ROM based on Android Nougat.