HMG Glonal announces Nokia 6 2018. Whats new?

HMD Global has finally took the wraps off of its second generation Nokia 6 or Nokia 6 2018 if you like, and even if it comes with a handful of new things, like, the fingerprint is now at the back to be able to make the device more compact or the fact that it has a USB-C port for fast charging, the overall look and feel is pretty similar to last year model.

There is no 18:9 display, even though the fingerprint placement at the back would have made the embedding possible, HMD Global opted for a 16:9 IPS LCD panel that’s 5.5-inches in diagonal. The display comes with Full HD screen resolution, which is powered up by a 3.000 mAh battery and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 CPU.

Nokia 6 2018 has 4GB of RAM and it will be available in 32 / 64 GB internal storage variants in Black or Silver colour. It packs the same 16MP camera at the back where the fingerprint sensor is, and an 8MP at the front, but you can shoot simultaneously with both cameras in what HMD Global likes to call a bothie.

Another unattractive feature is that HMD Global decided to sell it running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, instead of installing Android Oreo. But at least there is an upgrade coming soon, or so they say.

As for pricing and market availability, we know that it will be going on sale as of January 10 in China for about 200 Euros (32GB model), 225 Euros for the 64GB model. No word about when it will arrive in Europe.