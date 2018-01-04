Lineage OS, the project that carries CyanogeMod’s legacy is 1 year old [infographic]

CyanogenMod is officially dead for over a year now, but its legacy is carried on by a group of enthusiasts under Lineage OS.

To celebrate their first year, and as a ‘thank you’ to their wonderful community (all of its supporters throughout 2017), Lineage group released an infographic.

Lineage OS is now available to over 180 mobile devices from 23 different manufacturers, with over 1.7 million devices that run this custom ROM were active in the last three months. Most of them are from India, China, Brazil, Russia and Germany (top 5 countries).

As for the top 5 mobile devices that Lineage OS was installed on are as follows: OnePlus One, Galaxy S3, Redmi Note 4, Moto G 2015, Galaxy S5.

Over 700 contributors added value to Lineage OS project in 2017, with 65% of them translating the ROM in another languages.

Have you tried or do you have Lineage OS installed on your phone? Which model?

source