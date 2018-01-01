Xiaomi Mi A1 receives Android Oreo update now!

We’ve just stepped into 2018, and it’s already looking like a great year, at least for Xiaomi Mi A1 owners who can now upgrade their smartphones to Android 8.0 Oreo, according to the Chinese OEM’s official Facebook account, where they broke the news.

Xiaomi Mi A1 receives Android Oreo update!

The software brings some new visible features, like, the ability to Swipe Up anywhere on the home screen to access the App Drawer. You no longer need to precisely swipe from the dock at the bottom of the screen.

The Notification Shade and Quick Toggles uses a Light UI instead of the dark theme, with the upgrade to Android Oreo.

There is a new ‘Files’ app for better accessibility and productivity, when handling the stuff stored on your phone.

And the list goes on below:

New Battery Menu

Redefined Settings Structure

New Emojis

Progressive Package Installer Bar

Instant Apps

Faster Boot Speed & Improved battery life

Google Play Protect

Individual Unknown App Source Installation Permissions

Notification Dots

Notification Channels

Picture-in-Picture Mode

Autofill Framework

Adaptive Icons

Wi-Fi Aware

Rescue Party

For the full change log and screenshots, please head over to Xiaomi’s forum here.