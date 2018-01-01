Consumer Electronics Show official app [9 – 12 January 2018]

Like all previous years the annual Consumer Electronics Show opens its doors very early (in the first weekend of the first week of the new year — Happy New Year, btw, friends, blessings, health and prosperity!).

Whether you’ll attend Las Vegas’s electronics expo show or not this year, the Consumer Electronics Show official app will come in handy to have it installed on your Android device. Besides directions right there on the floors of CES 2018, the app allows you to create a personal agenda and get questions about the show answered by the CES Bot.

The Consumer Electronics Show official app has the exhibitor list included (all manufacturer and companies that attend), full conference and event schedule, wayfinding, speaker list, in-app networking and important show information is also provided within the app itself.

Download it at Google Play store



There is also the Whoa Emoji app, that CES 2018 organizers have released for the fun of using thematic emojis within your instant messaging apps, such as Hangout, Viber, WhatsApp, SMS app, Gmail, etc.

We will also make announcements with the dates and the hours when the top major smartphone makers conferences begin (are live streamed over the internet).

Stay tuned!