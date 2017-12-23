Haven Android app turns your phone into a powerful privacy alert / surveillance tool

In a world where social media is booming and almost all electronic devices today are connected to the internet, some (of us) are still looking to keep their lives as private as possible, hence the need for apps that keep your data private, and more importantly stored locally, not in the cloud (other third-party servers lacking security), or leaked online by an app’s poor security (code written with no security in mind).

Haven Android App, a security alert / surveillance tool

Well, if you are into privacy protection and safety of your personal data, you might want to take a look at ‘Haven’, a new Android application developed by Guardian Project and Freedom of the Press Foundation (Edward Snowden), which takes advantage of the numerous sensors, cameras, mic and/or ports a smartphone has in order to record any movement (sudden and measurable changes), sound or light changes in the surrounding environment. Basically, Haven (which is still in beta) turns your Android smartphone into a surveillance tool for your house, room, goods (place the phone on top of your laptop to know when someone is trying to access the laptop while you are away from it), and even loved ones (it can monitor a baby, an older sibling), and the kicker, it stores everything it records locally, privately so that only you and you alone have access to the data.

Haven only saves images and sound when triggered by motion or volume, and stores everything locally on the device. You can position the device’s camera to capture visible motion, or set your phone somewhere discreet to just listen for noises. Get secure notifications of intrusion events instantly and access the logs remotely or anytime later.

The follow sensors are monitored for a measurable change, and then recorded to an event log on the device:

Accelerometer: phone’s motion and vibration

Camera: motion in the phone's visible surroundings from front or back camera

Microphone: noises in the enviroment

Light: change in light from ambient light sensor

Power: detect device being unplugged or power loss

When one of the sensors is triggered (reaches the sensibility threshold) a notifications is sent through the following channels (if enabled).

SMS: a message is sent to the number specified when monitoring started

Signal: if configured, can send end-to-end encryption notifications via Signal

Notifications are sent through a service running in background that is defined in class MonitorService .

All event logs and captured media can be remotely accessed through a Tor Onion Service. Haven must be configured as an Onion Service, and requires the device to also have Orbot: Tor for Android installed and running.

Interesting enough to try it? You can download Haven in beta version right now at Google Play store