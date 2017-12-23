The Galaxy S9 is coming, and it could land in less than 3 months from today with a lot of new things both in the hardware and software department.

Case maker reveals Samsung Galaxy S9 design

In terms of design changes, the Galaxy S9 series smartphone will not venture far from Galaxy S8’s award-winning design. In fact, it will retain the elongated body with an 19.5:8 Infinity Display, but with slightly thinner bezels (chin and forehead as well). The major change on the outside is the alignment of the main camera/s (the S9 Plus will arrive with 2 camera sensors like the Galaxy Note 8) and the fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of software, the Galaxy S9 phones will run Android Oreo with Samsung’s newest user interface, Galaxy A.I. UI, based on a deeper implementation of the virtual assistant called Bixby. And yes, the phones will retain the physical Bixby button.

Galaxy S9 (SM-G960F) will feature a 5.8″ AMOLED display, it will be powered by either the Exynos 9810 CPU or the Snapdragon 845 CPU (it all depends on the region/market), at least 4GB of RAM, worlds-first phone with 512GB of internal storage, and Android 8.1 Oreo with a newer version of Samsung’s TouchWiz UX on top of it.

Samsung’s 2018 flagship smartphone is expected to debut in March.