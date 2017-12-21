Google Play store’s three steps to harden security & increase apps performance in the future

Android Developers have just announced a three steps long-term plan to tighten up Google Play store’s Android apps security as well as making them perform batter in the long run, thus improving the overall user experience even on low-end smartphones.

Google Play powers billions of app installs and updates annually. We relentlessly focus on security and performance to ensure everyone has a positive experience discovering and installing apps and games they love. Today we’re giving Android developers a heads-up about three changes designed to support these goals, as well as explaining the reasons for each change, and how they will help make Android devices even more secure and performant for the long term.

Google Play store’s three steps to harden security & increase apps performance

The announcement of this long-term plan is intended to make Android developers all over the world aware of the required changes they will have to implement into their apps and games in order to be complaint in the near future with Google’s terms / APIs.

The first change will come in effect in early 2018, when Google Play will start adding a small amount of security metadata on top of each APK to deepen even more the app authenticity verification. This step doesnt require any action from developers, it’s all from Google itself.

The second step of the plan unfolding as of the second half of 2018 will need all Android developers (new apps and/or updated ones) to target a recent Android API level. For any new app the requirement is implementation starting August 2018, and for any update to an existing app from November 2018. All these changes will be made to ensure that all of the apps are built on the latest APIs optimized for security and performance.

The third and the last step will be made in August 2019, when Google Play store will ask all developers to develop new apps and app updates with native libraries provide 64-bit versions in addition to their 32-bit versions.

For further more technical details, please follow Android Developers press release here.