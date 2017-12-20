Nokia TA-1005, is HMD’s next Android flagship smartphone

The leaks continue as HMD Global’s launch for its next Android flagship smartphone dubbed Nokia 9 is still pending. The announcement will probably be made a few days before Consumer Electronics Show 2018 debuts in Las Vegas, in the first weekend of the first week of January, but some hint at a January 19 event, in China (unlikely).

FCC recently revealed that a high-end device identified as Nokia TA-1005 has just passed through the authority’s certification process. The handset is said to run Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system version, with on-screen software buttons (no physical menu buttons), because HMD Global has to make way in order to fit an 18:9 AMOLED display with 2K screen resolution that will measure somewhere between 5.5 to 5.7-inches in diagonal, and it has slightly curved edges. Nokia 9 will likely arrive with the Snapdragon 835, unless its launch will be delayed until April – May next year (which is doubtful), when Samsung’s exclusivity over Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 is lifted.

Nokia TA-1005 has a dual camera at the back and a fingerprint sensor right under it, it is equipped with a 3,250 mAh battery, and we expect three or four colour option: Black, Blue, Grey and Gold Copper.