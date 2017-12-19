Samsung announces Galaxy A8 2018 and Galaxy A8+ 2018 smartphones with 18.5:9 Infinity Display and premium designed just like the flagship series. The new phones also have a dual front-facing camera, video digital image stabilisation, and waterproof coating (IP68) something that many premium smartphones today do not have.

The Galaxy A8 2018 comes with a 5.6-inch display, the Galaxy A8+ 2018 has a 6-inch display, but both feature an AMOLED panel with Full HD+ screen resolution.

Measuring about 8.3mm in thickness, both phones run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, sport Fast Charging through USB-C port, NFC, and are equipped with an octa-core CPU.

In addition, the A8 2018 comes with an 3,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of built-in storage. The A8+ 2018 on the other hand is equipped with a larger battery at 3,500 mAh. This version is available in 4 or 6GB of RAM with 32 or 64GB of internal storage (microSD card slot included).

Another great thing about the all new Galaxy A8 2018 series is the camera. Both pack an 16MP main camera at the back with PDAF and f/1.7 aperture, while at the front there is a dual camera setup comprised of 16MP sensor with f/1.9 + 8MP sensors with f/1.9 aperture. The phones also come with Live Focus feature and are capable of taking sharp pictures in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy A8(2018) and A8+(2018) are available starting early next month (January) in four colors including Black, Orchid Grey, Gold and Blue.