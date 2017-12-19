Samsung’s alleged Galaxy S9 prototype stars in a brief hands-on video

As of late the alleged Galaxy S9 keeps showing up in leaked materials. The latest is a 10 seconds hands-on video that shows off an alleged Galaxy S9 prototype partially finished as the back glass panel is missing.

The video hints at a dual camera setup aligned vertically at the back with some sensors right under them (maybe fingerprint sensor? unless Samsung found a way to embed it into the screen itself).

We cant really tell if this is the S9 or the S9+, but because the rumour has it that the standard model will not feature a dual camera at the back it might be the Plus variant, however, it looks, kind of, small in the hand. We also can’t tell if the chin and the forehead are slightly smaller than S8’s, as rumoured.

The alleged S9 unfinished prototype seen here, seems to be on par with the latest rumours circling the internets.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ should arrive with AMOLED Infinity Displays (probably 5.7 to 6.2 inches), Exynos 9810 CPU and/or Snapdragon 845, at least 6GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, and 3,200 mAh on the standard model (a slight bump from S8’s 3,000 mAh).

Samsung will announces the Galaxy S9 series duo sometime in March 2018.