Xperia 2018 concept renders hint at new Sony design?

Sony Mobile is about to unveil a trio of brand new Android-powered Xperia smartphones at the annual Consumer Electronics Show 2018, in Las Vegas, and the rumour has it that they’ll all feature a fingerprint sensor and a dual camera setup at the back, an 18:9 display with ultra-thin bezels, and run Android Oreo.

Over the weekend a few new images emerged claiming that Sony will unleash three Xperia 2018 smartphones with above mentioned specs, however, these images are more like concept renders than the real deal, but the source has been right in the past about Xperia devices and it seems that they are based on rumours as well as actual sighted Sony prototype/s.

In one of the images three alleged Xperia 2018 model tpu gel cases are shown. The source mentioned a 6-inch, 5.5-inch and 5.2-inch Xperia device, but if they are going to debut at CES2018, then non of them will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, because Samsung has exclusive rights for 30 days after its Galaxy S9 go official some time in March 2018. Still a Snapdragon 835 powered Xperia smartphone featuring an 18:9 display and very thin bezels, is something to get excited about if you are a fan of Sony’s Xperia range.

So what do you think about Sony’s probable new design?