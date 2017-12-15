Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 3D video render gives us a close look at the flagship

As we are getting closer to the actual Samsung Mobile Unpacked event, where the South Korean OEM will unveil its 2018 flagship smartphones of the Galaxy S9 series, rumours and leaked materials start to pile up.

The latest one comes in the form of a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 3D video render, which shows a device with familiar glass and metal based looks, but with a more polished design. The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus are expected to arrive in March 2018 with a finger print sensor positioned at the back under the camera, and not on the right side of it as it is now on the Galaxy S8 and S7 phones.

The size of the S9 duo is only slightly taller and thicker, about 1 or 2mm which is not noticeable at all. On the other hand, the hardware will include several industry’s firsts. For instance, the Galaxy S9 will likely become the first handsets to arrive with a capacity of 512GB of internal storage, also the first phones with Cameras with f/1.5 aperture, and the first to feature a user interface based on artificial intelligence with deeper integration of Samsung’s Bixby assistant. The new user interface called Galaxy A.I. UI will deliver a more pleasant and more efficient user experience.

Other rumoured specs include a brand new Infinity display with Super AMOLED technology, the Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 (may differ by market), up to 8GB of RAM, water proof coating (IP68), face unlock feature and more.

Some websites say that Samsung might announce early the S9’s, however, we find it highly-unlikely to happen.