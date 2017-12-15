Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery mobile adventure starts in early 2018

Jam City Inc, the studio developer behind game titles such as Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Family Guy: Another Freakin’ Mobile Game, and Marvel Avengers Academy among other titles teases a Harry Potter quest game inside the magical realm of Hogwarts.

The upcoming game based on Mrs. J.K. Rowling novels is the first of many to be released under Portkey Games label in partnershit with Warner Bros.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery gameplay allows players to create and evolve their own character as if they are one of Hogwarts students. It will emerse players from all over the world into the universe of magic and mythical creatures in an all new mobile adventure.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery is the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The game will launch under Portkey Games, a new label dedicated to creating experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

The first teaser of Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery sends us to a website where we are asked to sign-up for updates. So far, there is no date of release, but we know it will arrive in the first months of 2018.

Are you ready to become the next Harey Potter?