Soul Guardians 2 – A 2D adventure quest game for Androiders

Mobirix are back with their second installment of the Soul Guardians, which takes the Zelda-based adventurers to a new level of action.

Soul Guardians 2 is playable in different scenarios in real-time and against other players (1v1, 1v3, 3v3). You can even band together with your friends to raid bosses.

Make sure to collect as many cards as possible to unleash unique character skills / powers on your enemy in order to complete as many levels as possible.

Soul Guardians 2 requirements are as follows: you need an Android-powered device with at least 1.5GB of RAM and Android 4.0.3 or a much more recent version of Android.

