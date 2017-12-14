Event Flow Calendar Widget – The perfect daily planner (editors daily pick)

Now that the current smartphone trend is to own a device with an almost bezel-less display and with the new aspect ratio standard 18:9, we should take advantage of such generous screens we have at our discretion, and what better way if not using widgets to stay productive on-the-go.

Today’s recommendation coming from our editors desk is the Event Flow Calendar Widget, a beautiful calendar widget (as the name implies it) with lots of features and customization options that displays your daily tasks saved in the agenda or calendar events. Event Flow Calendar Widget can also display the weather forecast for up to 5 days ahead.

The widget allows lots of theme presets, different background colours, fonts to choose from, header theme changes and more. We recommend the transparent background widget as it has the best effect on a large screen with high-quality wallpapers.

Event Flow Calendar Widget is free to install, but some of the configurations are locked for premium version only.

Check it out, and if you like Synced Synapse work, consider purchasing the premium version, because not only you will have access to more features, but you will also support and encourage the developers.

Download