Nokia 6 2018 smartphone specs and images leak. Launch set for January 19?

HMD Global is now one year old since it started selling Nokia phones, with Nokia 6 being the first smartphone release powered by Google’s Android mobile operating system.

Now, the second generation Nokia 6 along with Nokia 9 flagship smartphone is about to break cover as some rumours point to a January 19 press event, although HMD Global remains to confirm it.

Nokia 6 2018 smartphone specs

But in the meantime Nokia 6 2018 smartphone specs and images have leaked online, and we have to say right of the bat that the overall looks of the handset remains almost identical to the one announced in January 2017. There are a few design changes, like, the new AMOLED panel with 18:9 aspect ratio, the physical Home button is gone and the fingerprint sensor moves to the back of the phone right under the camera sensor.

Other Nokia 6 2018 smartphone specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage + micro SD card slot, 5.5-inch display in diagonal with ultra-thin bezels and will run Android Oreo.

We might see it announced in the first weekend of January 2018, just like the first generation was announced by HMD Global in the first day of 2017.