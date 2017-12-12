Android Oreo update for Huawei Honor smartphones available soon, says Zao

Four years ago Huawei introduced the mid-range Honor series, a range of smartphones bound to deliver premium experience at an affordable price to Android users across the globe.

At the end of last week, in London, Huawei introduced its latest and greatest Honor phones on to the European market: Honor 7x and the Honor View 10.

Beside the new phones, Huawei fans are always interested in software updates (when will my phone receive Android Oreo?), a question to which George Zao (head of Honor brand) politely answered in an interview for Mondo MobIT (Serbian online publication) after the press conference has ended.

Android Oreo update for Huawei Honor smartphones

“The tests are in progress, so the list of devices is not final, but we try to expand it as much as possible. For now, I know that Oreo will soon be on Honor 8, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9, Honor V9, but also some other Honor smartphones. “

Huawei is already beta testing Android Oreo heavily on the Honor 8, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9 and Honor V9, system version which should start deploying in the following couple of months.

Zao also said that the list of Honor devices could expand in the coming months, that if their engineers green light the software as being compatible with more Honor phones. Tests will continue.