Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 with 18:9 display revealed in a hands-on video

Samsung Electronics is readying its Galaxy A 2018 smartphone series for the annual grand event — Consumers Electronics Show 2018, which will be taking place at the end of the first week of January, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 hands-on leaked video

Among the new smartphones is the Galaxy A8 Plus 2018, which we get to see in a 2 minutes and 55 seconds hands-on video before it gets unveiled by Samsung next month. The video not only shows the new design of the Galaxy A 2018 series, but also reveals the entire key specs sheet of the A8+ 2018 model.

It looks like Samsung opted to embed 18:9 displays (as expected) in its Galaxy A series for next year, which leads to the removal of the physical Home button, hence the need to move the finger print sensor at the back, right under the camera sensor.

The Galaxy A8+ 2018 will feature an IP68 glass-made housing, a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,160 px) screen resolution, it will pack Samsung’s Exynos 7885 Octa-core CPU and up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM (built-in storage).

In addition, it will come with a 16MP camera at the back and a dual camera setup at the front comprised of 16MP + 8MP cameras, a fingerprint sensor not placed at the right-hand side of the camera but underneath it, it has Fast Charging via USB-C port and a 3,500 mAh non-removable battery.

The Galaxy S8+ will come with NFC, Samsung Pay and Bixby assistant, too.