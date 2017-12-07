Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus officially announced by Xiaomi with 18:9 display & great price

Xiaomi has just announced its latest budget smartphones dubbed Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, both equipped with a large 18:9 display with rounded corners, Snapdragon octa-core processors built on the 14nm process technology, pack 12MP cameras with large 1.25μm pixel size and the most appealing feature of them all is their price tag.

Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus officially announced

The standard model measures 7.7mm in thickness, feature a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ screen resolution (720 x 1,440 px). The Redmi 5 Plus is 8mm thick, comes with a slightly larger display measuring 5.99-inch in diagonal and with Full HD+ screen resolution (1,080 x 2,160 px).

Redmi 5 packs Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 425 CPU and a 3,300 mAh battery that promises up to two days of usage, while in the Plus variant Xiaomi has embedded the Snapdragon 625 CPU and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Both devices run MIUI 9 custom ROM and the are available in multiple memory options.

Redmi 5 is available in 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM configuration at 100 Euros, 115 Euros for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model. The Redmi 5 Plus in 3GB + 32GB of built-in storage costs 130 Euro, but there is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant for about 170 Euro, and you get a free TPU case in the packaging box.