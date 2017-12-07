OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition available December 14 in Europe

Less than a month after OnePlus 5T flagship killer smartphone went official, the Chinese mobile maker introduced two new variants in China: a Lava Red model and the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. The latter model is in partnership with Disney celebrating four years since OnePlus jumped into the smartphone business, as well as for the premiere of the ninth Star Wars episode: The Last Jedi.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will be available in a few nordic countries one day after Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in cinemas across the European continent (December 13).

Its design is inspired by the black and white Storm Troopers armour. The front is all black, while the back plate is white with the Star Wars logo written in red. The Power button is also red.

We are pretty sure Star Wars fans will love his edition, unfortunately it will only be available in limited stock and in select countries: Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

No word on OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition’s hardware configuration, nor pricing details for it.