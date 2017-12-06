Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 845 chipset

At the second Snapdragon Technology Summit edition held in Huawai, Qualcomm together with Xiaomi introduced its next-generation flagship Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 845.

“I am very excited to be part of the Snapdragon Technology Summit and reaffirm that Xiaomi’s close relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in the premium tier will continue into 2018. Xiaomi is committed to making devices that combine cutting-edge innovations in technology and beautiful design, while defying price expectations, and we have chosen Snapdragon 845 to power our next flagship smartphone,” said Lei Jun, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Xiaomi.

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun confirmed that their 2018 flagship smartphone dubbed Xiaomi Mi 7 will integrate the Snapdragon 845 processor, although the first device to get it is Samsung’s Galaxy S9, that’s because the South Korean OEM has exclusive rights over it in a deal struck with Qualcomm, which includes mass-production of said SoC. Meaning no other mobile maker is allowed to sell a flagship device that has the chip inside until 30 days after Samsung’s S9 goes on sale next year. Samsung is the only one capable of shipping large ammounts of such chipsets built on 10nm technological process, and the reason why Qualcomm partnered with them.

“I am proud to join Qualcomm Technologies on stage at the Snapdragon Technology Summit. As the foundry partner for the Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform, we look forward to our continued collaboration. Samsung Foundry continues to reduce power consumption and increase performance in process technology and we look forward to the success of Snapdragon 845 in 2018,” said Dr. ES Jung, president and general manager, foundry business, Samsung Electronics.

Snapdragon 845 has the new X20 modem inside which is capable of delivering Gigabit 4G LTE speeds for up to 1.2Gbps, as well as the new Adreno 630 graphics processing unit.

Unforunately, Qualcomm hasnt revealed any further technical details about its upcoming Snapdragon 845 chipset.