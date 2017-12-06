Honor 7X price tag announced for Europe (UK included)

A little over two months ago, in Asia, Huawei introduced the Honor 7X smartphone with a metallic design and an 18:9 Fullview display protected by what Huawei calls the “four corner safety airbag” design, which basically means that the screen survives a 2-3 meters drop, as it was demonstrated on stage during presentation by George Zao, the head of Honor division at Huawei (check video below).

Honor 7X is one of the latest smartphone introduced in 2017 under the mid-level Huawei Honor series.

Huawei’s Honor 7X packs an in-house made octa-core processor, the Kirin 659 model, it comes in 3 or 4GB RAM variants with 32 or 64GB of built-in storage, a dual camera at the back comprised of 16MP + 2MP camera sensors, and a built-in 3,340mAh battery.

Honor 7X price tag announced

Huawei says the Honor 7X is available in select markets across Europe, including the UK as of December 5. The most expensive variant costs only 300 Euros,which sounds like a steal especially because it comes with a much more durable housing instead of using glass like other mobile makers do.

At last night’s event, Huawei, also introduced the Honor V10 model on to the European market.