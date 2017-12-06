First shot capturing the Galaxy S9 in the wild? An even thinner chin?

As the launch event gets closer and closer, and with the Galaxy S9 already in mass-production rumours start to pile up.

The latest one comes from China, where a Weibo social network users shared an image of a handset that looks like a Galaxy S8, but with a half the size chin.

At a closer inspection, the pixels in the chin area of the phone in this image don’t seem distorted or out-of-place to call it a Photoshop edit, but we can’t exclude such possibility either, as the source of the image is not what we call a previously reliable one.

It is expected from Samsung to deliver an even higher screen – body ratio flagship phone in 2018, that if they want to compete with the likes of iPhone X.

Other rumoured specs for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are as follows: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 CPU, 6GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage (Samsung announced earlier this month that it has started the productions of such eUFS memories), Android Oreo with Samsung’s new A.I.-based User Interface on top of it and plenty other interesting new features.

How do you feel about an even much more bezel-less Galaxy S flagship from Samsung in 2018?