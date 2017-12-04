Nokia 9 launch event rumoured for January 19, 2018

There is a new Nokia flagship smartphone on the way dubbed Nokia 9, which is rumoured to feature even more powerful hardware than the current flagship Nokia 8.

Nokia 9 will feature a 5.5-inch 2K AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm will provide the Snapdragon 835 chipset to power up the handsets performance, and it runs Google’s Android 8.0 (Oreo) mobile operating system.

Nokia 9 launch event

The rumour hast it that HMD Global will announce the Nokia 9 alongside a second-gen Nokia 8 at a press event schedule for January 19, in China.

Nokia 9 will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM (internal storage) and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM starting at $560, about £420, as of the end of January 2018.