Top 5 Android Apps and Games Picks [November 27 – December 3]

Another week just passed, and here we are again in front of our weekly Top 5 Android Apps and Games Picks. In this week’s edition we’ve included the Best Google Play store App and the Best Game of 2017 based on their popularity throughout this year.

So, let’s get started!

Material Notification Shade

If you’re running a stock version of Android, you should give Material Notification Shade a try, because this app will allow to change the color and the style of the Quick Settings panel, and the notification design, too. Material Notification Shade is free with in-app purchases, so you’ll be limited if you opt for the free version, but it’s still great. Mainly, the stock version of Android has a Dark Blue quick settings panel, but with MNS you can change it to White or any other color. You have 3 themes to pick from: Nougat, Oreo and EX. The best part of this app is that you don’t need root your smartphone’s operating system in order to get a different UI look over the stock Android version.

NavBar Animations (No Root)

NavBar Animations is another customizing app that doesn’t require root. This particular app provides free themes that will animate your on-screen buttons. It actually puts a layer underneath the stock buttons that triggers when you tap one of them. There are tons of themes to choose from, but some themes must be purchased. Still, you have lots of free themes to try out, but if you like the idea of personalization, maybe you’ll want to purchase some premium themes, thus supporting the developer as well.

WallP-True 4K Wallpapers For Android And PC

WallP is one of the thousands of wallpaper apps available in the Google Play store, but this one has something I’ve always wanted. Besides the high-definition wallpapers we can find in every other wallpapers app, WallP integrates many of the stock Wallpapers available with each flagship smartphone, like, Samsung Galaxy S8, Huawei P10, LG G6, iPhone X etc. So, you can download and apply them to your own smartphone’s home screen in their original resolution.

Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help

Do you need help with your homework? Especially at Math? Then Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help is the solution to all your problems, a 100% free app that uses AI technology which is constantly developing depending on everybody’s needs. The app was recently awarded with the Best App of 2017, due to its popularity.

You can socialize with other people and talk about your math exercises, and maybe they will also help you solve your homework. If not, you can take a picture with your exercise and Socratic will search for similarities in order to give you the right result and help you solve the exercise by yourself. The coolest part about Socratic is that it doesn’t serve ads, no in-app purchases either, and it’s pretty useful. This made Socratic the best app of 2017 according to Google.

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

CATS received the Best Game of 2017 awarded in the Google Play store. Tons of games have been released this year, but the winner is a simple yet addictive game. CATS is a Player versus Player fighting game between robots. You pick your own robot which you can customize and upgrade as you please in order to become a master cat. Yes, a cat, because this tiny, lazy animal will be the character that will actually drive your robot. Pretty funny, right? It is, especially when you’ll have the option to fight against your friends. Therefore, meeeeoow!! Let’s fight!

What apps and games have you discovered this week? Tell us your propositions in the comments section down below.