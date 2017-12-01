Football Manager Touch 2018 update fixes Next button bug

Sports Interactive at Sega has just released this November the latest version of its Football Manager for touch-enabled devices.

Football Manager Touch 2018 takes you back to the basics of the most realistic simulation of football management you were playing on PC (FM2008), but this time around you can manage your favourite football team on a touch-enable device (smartphone, tablet, laptop, All-in-One PC Desktop).

Sports Interactive has released a hotfix which is save game compatible, and cross sync compatible with 18.1.3 Football Manager Touch on PC.

FOOTBALL MANAGER TOUCH 2018 — HOTFIX 18.1.4 (ANDROID AND IOS ONLY) – Fixed issue where the “Next” button was not selectable when adding a new manager – Fixed crash in the Norwegian Premier Division

Before starting the update, it is recommend quitting Football Manager on your device, and then update the app files through Google Play / iTunes store on your tablet.

