Datally is Google's own mobile data manager to save your monthly plan

Florin Popovici
Having troubles in controlling your monthly mobile data plan because of the MB hungry apps and games you might have installed on your Android smartphone and/or tablet?

Well, Google has you covered! The Search giant has just released an app called Datally, which will help you keep a close eye and under control the mobile data your device is using on a daily basis. 

Datally is able to track all of the online mobile activity while controlling the data usage, so you can save megabytes of data every day.

Tracking features:

  • DATA USAGE METRICS – Learn more about your data usage, including usage history, trends over time, and per-app usage
  • PERSONALIZED RECOMMENDATIONS – See usage highlights, prompts to rate Wi-Fi networks, and reminders to turn on your data saver

Saving features:

  • DATA SAVER – Save up to 30% of mobile data* through controlling data usage on an app-by-app. Control and limits data on specific apps while still enjoying the apps you want
  • DATA SAVER BUBBLE – Front and center controls allow you to see real-time app data usage, and block an app’s data usage if things get out of control

Other features available only to specific markets:

  • Balance checking and balance expiration reminders
  • Proactive data usage warnings and controls

