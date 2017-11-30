Sony H8541, is a high-end Xperia smartphone with 18:9 4K display and thin bezeles

Sony Mobile division is hard at work developing new Xperia line-up for early 2018 which will include the utmost desired 18:9 display, which means that Sony’s Xperia phones will finally get rid of those ugly and huge chins.

Sony H8541 might be the first Xperia phone with an 18:9 display

Aside from the rumoured mid-range Sony H3213 model, the Japanese mobile maker is also preparing a high-end Xperia smartphone with an 5.7-inch Triluminos 4K HDR display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The expected premium Sony Xperia device is identified by its model number as Sony H8541, and it will land in early 2018 equipped with Qualcomm’s 2017 greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 835.

In addition, it is rumoured to sport a 3,240mAh battery, 4GB of RAM memory, 64GB of built-in storage, and run Android 8.0 Oreo. No word on the cameras, but it is said to feature IP68 water and dust resistance, which means that it will not have a headphone 3.5mm jack. Connectivity-wise, Sony H8541 will come with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, DLNA, USB-C port, GPS, GLONASS and 4G LTE.

Sony might announce its new Xperia line-up by the end of 2017, with a demo / hands-on treatment during the annual Consumer Electronics Show 2018, in Las Vegas, next January.