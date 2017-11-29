Asus announces Zenfone Max Plus M1, with 18:9 display & 4,130mAh battery

Asus has finally moved on, and it is now ready to ship its own phones sporting an 18:9 display, namely the ZenFone Max Plus M1 announced this week and the Pegasus 4 launched earlier this month.

Asus announces Zenfone Max Plus M1

The Zenfone Max Plus M1 has slightly bumped up specs in comparison to Pegasus 4S’ hardware. Both feature a 5.7-inch LCD display, but on the Zenfone Max Plus M1 the screen resolution is higher Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,160 px) instead of HD+ (720 x 1,440). The battery capacity is also slightly larger on the Zenfone Max Plus M1 at 4,130mAh (4,030mAh on the Pegasus 4S).

However, the chipset inside remains the same MediaTek MT6750T sporting an octa-core processor built on the 28nm process, but less RAM. Zenfone Max Plus M1 comes in 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM (internal storage). The Pegasus 4S has a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model as well.

Zenfone Max Plus M1 is a dual SIM device with a dual camera at the back comprised of 16MP + 8MP sensors, while at the front sits an 8MP selfie camera.

No word on pricing nor availability of the Zenfone Max Plus M1, yet.