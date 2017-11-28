Nokia 9 smartphone sighted at Amazon, in phone case listing

HMD Global is likely to drop a new Android flagship smartphone by the end of 2017, and it might be the Nokia 9 we partially see revealed by a phone case maker on Amazon.

Case maker HualuBro has a carbon fiber made snap-on protective case product for Nokia 9 currently listed on sale in the Amazon store. The product’s demo images uploaded on Amazon by HualuBro show a Nokia 9 smartphone featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio display with curved edges, a protuberant dual camera setup at the back, kind of, like the one we’ve seen on the iPhone X (which will likely make the phone wobble on flat surfaces), as well as a fingerprint sensor right under the main camera.

Nokia 9 build quality looks premium, however, we can’t really tell from these images if it is made of glass panels or if it’s made of metal. But the rumours seem to indicate towards a glass-made housing for Nokia 9 with waterproof (IP67) and wireless charging technology, like the Galaxy S8. The phone has USB-C port and a speaker (we cannot determine if there are two stereo speakers or just the one at the bottom), but there is no physical Home button on this one, and no 3.5mm headphone jack either.

HMD Global hasn’t announced any events yet, but we have a feeling that the announcement will drop soon. Maybe, we will see Nokia 9 makin its entrance during the Consumer Electronics Show 2018, in Las Vegas.