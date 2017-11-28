Honor V10 smartphone announced by Huawei with Neural Processing Unit (AI)

In a press event held earlier this morning in China, President of Honor division, Zhao Ming, introduced the Honor V10 smartphone which targets younger audience.

Made entirely of metal and equipped with a 6″ 18:9 screen, the Honor V10 measures a little under 7mm in thickness although it comes with a 3,750 mAh battery.

One of the major highlights of the Honor V10 is its Kirin 970 chipset which embeds a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for facial recognition. Mister Ming says that the process of unlocking the V10 through the use of face unlocking technology is as fast, if not faster than iPhone X’s Face ID. It also comes with a smart lock screen notification system based on face recognition.

Another interesting feature is the physical Home button Huawei managed to add to the front of the handset although it features an 18:9 Full HD+ display. Also comes with a dual camera at the back comprised of 2x 20MP sensors with f/1.8 aperture and portrait mode with bokeh effect. The front-facing camera has a 13MP sensor.

In addition, it comes in 4GB of RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM + 64 / 128 GB of internal storage versions, it has 4G, VoLTE, NFC, and SuperCharge (fast charging) technology.

Huawei Honor V10 is available now on pre-order in Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Beach Gold and Charm Red colours starting at 2,699 Yuan / about 310 GBP, with the most expensive variant priced at almost 400 GBP.

