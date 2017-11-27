Huawei Honor V10 specs and colour variants sighted

It wont be long now before Huawei takes the wraps off of its latest mid-range series smartphone — Honor V10. But until tomorrow, November 28, Huawei’s Honor V10 has been sighted from various angles in a certification listing at Tenaa, in China. The listing also reveals two colour variants of the handset.

Huawei Honor V10 specs

The Oreo-powered handset will feature a 5.99-inch TFT Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) instead of an OLED panel, like, on the Mate 10 series. Honor V10’s screen resolution is Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,160 px) and it comes with ultra-thin bezels thanks to its panel’s 18:9 aspect ratio lit up by a 3,650 mAh.

Measuring a little under 7mm in thickness, Honor V10 weighs in at 172 grams and packs Huawei’s own Kirin 970 chipset with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.36GHz.

In addition, the Huawei Honor V10 comes with 4GB of RAM + 64GB of ROM, a dual camera system at the back with 16MP + 20MP sensors and it will keep the physical Home button, which a lot of people still find very convenient.

Honor V10 is expected to debut tomorrow (November 28) in a press event taking place in China, and a week later (December 5) in London (probably the global launch event).