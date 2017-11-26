On Friday, November 24, Juho Sarvikas (the CPO at HMD Global) broke the news about Nokia 8 smartphones receiving Android Oreo software update, and since then several Nokia owners from around the world have confirmed receiving the latest firmware, as well as the November security patch update.

Nokia 8 smartphones receive Android Oreo software update

The update is rolling out in stages as always, which is why some Nokia 8 owners might be wondering why their devices are not already on Android Oreo.

XDA Developers forum users owning Nokia 8 model number TA-1052 (which is Asian based variant — Taiwan/Hong Kong), TA-1004 (Finland), TA-1012 (Poland) have reportedly received Oreo-based firmware, which adds new features, like, Picture-in-Picture mode where the user is able to run apps or watch/play Youtube videos in a small window, all while browsing the phone.

“Wow, the new update has made the phone smooth af. The UI seems way more responsive than nougat. App launch speed has also improved. Amazing job by Google and Nokia”, Nitg16 user posted at XDA Forum after upgrading his Nokia 8 smartphone to Android Oreo.

Other software features include detailed notification dots for all apps in the Notification Shade/Bar, Autofill for usernames and passwords, camera improvements and everything else Oreo has to offer.

The update should be out and available to all Nokia 8 (no matter de model) in two days time according to Juho Sarvikas, it all depends on local carriers decision of reviewing the software update before allowing it to roll out to their customers, which is why some of you guys might have to wait another week, hence why you should always pick a free / unlocked smartphone and not a carrier bound model.

Now, that Nokia 8 smartphones receive Android Oreo software update, I would also like to remind you that HMD Global already promised to upgrade all its 2017 smartphone line-up to Android P, in 2018.