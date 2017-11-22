OnePlus 5T first day sales break Oneplus’ all-time record

Announced last week in New York, the OnePlus 5T is now starting to ship out to customers in Europe, North America and India.

OnePlus 5T first day sales are record breaking!

Now that the pre-order week is over, the sales have started. One can purchase the brand new flagship killer through OnePlus’ online website no matter where he or she is inside the EU, and the shipping is free.

On top of that, you might be eligible for a student discount, just make sure to check Oneplus’ current promotions. Also, the smartphone is available in limited stocks at Amazon India.

The 6GB RAM + 64GB OnePlus 5T model costs 500 Euros, and you get some accessories as well: the wall charger, a USB-C cable and a transparent gel cover.

In a post on Twitter, OnePlus announced that its previous ‘Launch Day Sales’ record was broken this week in less than 6 hours after OnePlus 5T went on sale.