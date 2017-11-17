OnePlus 5T smartphone announced with jaw-dropping price tag

OnePlus has finally took the wraps off of its new flagship killer yesterday in a press event held in New York, where the Chinese mobile maker announced the improvements the OnePlus 5T has over the OnePlus 5.

The two main features of OnePlus 5T are the 6″ AMOLED display with its 18:9 aspect ratio and the price tag for such premium hardware offering. Oh, and let’s not forget that it retains the headphones 3.5mm jack.

Measuring 156.1 x 75 x 7.25 mm and weighing in at 162 grams, the OnePlus 5T is a total beast. The phone’s housing is all metal, it comes packing a 3,300 mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, and it will be available in either 6GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage or 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM (UFS 2.1 if you are wondering).

Because of its new 80.3% screen-body ratio, the physical Home button is no more, instead the finger print reader that was embedded in it is now at the back, and OnePlus added an extra lock/unlock feature based on facial recognition that’s really, really fast. On the back of the phone sits a similar dual camera setup just like on the OnePlus 5 (16MP + 20MP sensors), except this time around the second sensor focuses on capturing more light for better photos in low-light conditions.

Connectivity wise it packs everything one would need: Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C with Dash Charging technology.

OnePlus 5T will hit the shelves in the US, Asia and Europe on November 21, and here is the kicker it has the same price tag as the OnePlus 5. You’ll be able to get your hands on the 64GB model for as low as 500 Euros, that’s half the price of an iPhone X and at least 300-400 Euros less than a Samsung, Huawei. Cool, right?

Will you be getting one?

