Netmarble’s Lineage 2 Revolution MMORPG hits Google Play store

Fan of the late 90’s – 2000 Lineage role-playing game saga ? Well, then you’ll be excited to hear that Netmarble’s Lineage 2 Revolution MMORPG just landed on the Google Play store this week.

From one of the widely-known game publishers (games such as Star Wars Force Arena, Marvel Future Fight, EvilBane Reboot) comes the mobile version of the classic South Korean game Lineage has stunning visuals thanks to Unreal Engine 4 and offers an immersive open-world combat and in real-time online with up to 200 players at once from all over the world.

Aside from banding together with either friends or strangers to raid dungeons and kill epic boss monsters, Netmarble’s Lineage 2 Revolution MMORPG also offers Player versus Player combat on Android devices.

Netmarble’s Lineage 2 Revolution MMORPG key features:

REAL-TIME MASSIVE BATTLES

Battle other players in thrilling real-time, open-field PvP battles or wage war on an epic scale through competitive 50-vs-50 Fortress Siege matches!

Battle other players in thrilling real-time, open-field PvP battles or wage war on an epic scale through competitive 50-vs-50 Fortress Siege matches!

Powered by the Unreal Engine 4, Lineage 2: Revolution pushes the boundaries of what’s graphically possible. Witness never-before-seen graphics on your mobile device!

Powered by the Unreal Engine 4, Lineage 2: Revolution pushes the boundaries of what's graphically possible. Witness never-before-seen graphics on your mobile device!

Explore a vast, stunning, and lush open-world that allows thousands of players to simultaneously explore, discover, and conquer.

Explore a vast, stunning, and lush open-world that allows thousands of players to simultaneously explore, discover, and conquer.

Group up with friends and guildmates, or party up with thousands of other players around the world to take down epic bosses, engage in mass-scale PvP combat, and uncover loot in epic raid dungeons.

