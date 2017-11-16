Huawei Honor V10 launch event set for November 28

Huawei is about to announce a new mid-range Honor series smartphone at the end of the month in China.

Dubbed Honor V10, the upcoming Android-powered phone is the more affordable variant of Mate 10 Pro at about £420.

The rumours point towards a device with a 6″ display (18:9 aspect ratio), Huawei’s Kirin 970 CPU inside, a 4,000 mAh battery inside, 32GB / 64GB internal storage and 6 and 8GB of RAM.

Other rumoured specs include a dual camera setup at the back comprised of 16MP + 20MP sensors, fast charging, Android 8.0 Oreo with Emotion UI v8.0 on top of the OS, and Google’s A.I. based assistant.

As for market availability, Huawei Honor V10 will launch in China on November 28, in the UK (London) from December 5th.