Sony H3213 Avenger, an Oreo phone with Dual camera at the front

Sony Mobile might be announcing a new smartphone soon, as a mysterious Sony H3213 Avenger device surfaced in a listing at GFX Bench.

Sony’s mystery phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and it has some interesting features, like, the Dual camera setup at the front (16MP + 8MP sensors) for selfies which is capable of shooting videos in 4K format. The main camera at the back has only one 21MP sensor which is enough considering that it is also capable of taking 4K (2160p) videos.

Judging from its Adreno 508 GPU inside, the Sony H3213 Avenger smartphone must pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset, it has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, and thus makes it a mid-range handset.

And last but not least, Sony H3213 Avenger feature a large 6-inch display with Full HD screen resolution, which makes us wonder if the display features an AMOLED panel with 18:9 aspect ratio or not.

Either way, a new Xperia smartphone is on its way, and we might see it launch by early December, if not sooner.

