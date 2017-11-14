OnePlus 5T early unboxing reveal a slightly larger device with Face Lock (video)

YouTuber Carl Conrad got his hands on a OnePlust 5T unit early along with a reviewer guide which he forgot to read before starting shooting the unboxing video that shows off the smartphone two days ahead of OnePlus’ New York event, spoiling the fun of taking the wraps off of the handset itself.

The video which you are about to see shows the brand new flagship killer with its huge 18:9 AMOLED display alongside the OnePlus 5, a device which now we can say with certainty that it is slightly taller than previous Oneplus model in order to fit in a 6″ panel with 2,160 x 1,080 screen resolution. The finger print scanner was moved at the back where the finger rests naturally when you hold the smartphone in one hand, and the camera retains a dual sensor setup, but the secondary sensor focuses more on capturing more light in low-light conditions rather than on zooming in and out.

Carl also reveals that the OnePlus 5T comes with face recognition software “Face Lock” for extra security.

In terms of internal hardware, the 5T comes packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and runs Android (at this point it is unclear whether it runs Nougat or the Android 8.1 Oreo).

OnePlus 5T will go official on Thursday, in New York. Expect a price tag of 100 Euros more on top of previous model’s cost, that’s about 600 Euros.