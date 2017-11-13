Pixel 2 XL display unresponsive to touch commands at the corners

We are not covering Apple products here at Pocketroid, but we are pretty sure that you guys have heard the news already about more than a dozen of iPhone X owners complaining about their phone display being either unresponsive in cold weather conditions or that they are experiencing what it is called “the vertical green line of death“.

Pixel 2 XL display unresponsive to touch commands

Well, the iPhone X is not the only premium smartphone of 2017 that has display issues, as multiple Pixel 2 XL owners are experiencing display touch issues, too. Google’s Pixel 2 XL display is unresponsive to touch commands at the corners due to Android’s poor sensitivity calibration apparently. The setting is turned down to a minimum in these so called “dead zones” to avoid accidental touches, and that because the display is slightly curved at the edges.

Google Inc is already aware of the problem, and says that a software update is on its way to fix it as soon as possible.

Do you own a Google Pixel 2 XL and have experienced such problems? Are you in Europe, North America or Asia?