Top 5 Android Apps and Games of the week (6-12 Nov)

Whenever we get bored in order to shake off that feeling of boredom we turn to our Android smartphones, which are an instant source of fun and entertainment in part thanks to Google’s source of vast array of apps and games, the Play store.

As of this week, and on a weekly basis from now on, we will publish our Top 5 Android Apps and Games favorite findings within the Google Play store. So, without further ado, here’s our Top 5 Android Apps and Games you shouldnt miss this week.

Walli – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Walli is a free Android app which provides you tons of high-quality wallpapers for your device. But this app isn’t just an ordinary wallpaper app. It is actually a community of creative artists who are willing to give you some of their artworks for free. Their amazing creations are completely unique and you won’t see them available for download through other wallpaper apps. Another great thing is that by downloading their wallpapers, the artists get recognition and can earn money. So, if you like some of their artworks, you can support them by simply liking and downloading their artworks.

HillyDilly

If you’re into listening to less commercial music, HillyDilly is a perfect choice. This app gives you the possibility to listen to new music based on different genres. You can create a free account, so you can save your favorite songs and play them later. Everyday you’ll find something new, beautiful and also you’ll get a “Popular” tab where you’ll find the most popular songs based on the ratings of other HillyDilly users. Mainly, all the songs you’re playing are from Soundcloud, and the purpose of this app is to find new artists that aren’t that popular in this age of commercial music. It’s free, even ad-free and the songs are really good.

Minima

Since the Material Design language, many developers released new music apps using this familiar UI, but some people got tired of this, including me. Minima, as the name says, it’s a minimal music player for Android. It has all the features you need, but the design it’s absolutely beautiful. Dark themed, simple to use and the artwork of the album you’re playing is merged into a vinyl disc, giving a classic look. Nothing more to say. It’s free, no ads, it’s unique, so you should definitely try it!

Legend – Animate Text in Video

Legend is a great tool if you want to create some great GIFs or good-looking and simple intros for your videos. It’s very, very easy to use, you get enough animations to choose from. You can change the text color, font style and export it as a GIF or as a video with a maximum of 1080p resolution. And it’s free. Therefore, if you like having fun creating quotes, GIFs or intros for your videos and you don’t like spending times doing the same on your laptop, you can do the same on the go, right from your smartphone, even faster.

Rival Gears Racing

Enough with the apps. Here’s a great, fun and free racing game for you. Rivals Gears Racing is a futuristic racing game with cool, unique and customizable cars. The difference between other racing games is that Rival Gears Racing is a lane changer racing game. You cannot drive freely as other racing games, so you need to change the lane on time, otherwise you’ll crash into traffic, and that exists to make your experience more difficult, while trying to beat your opponent. You get an online feature to race other players and the most beautiful part is that you can customize the car to your liking. And it’s amazing, because the graphics are pretty high-quality and the experience overall is nice.

