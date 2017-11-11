Galaxy S9 equipped with Exynos 9810 chipset (Snapdragon 845 other markets)

Last summer Samsung Electronics introduced a new LTE modem for mobile devices, one that is capable of delivering Category 18 LTE mobile connection with speeds up to 1.2 Gbps, thus making it the industries first 6CA supported modem on a mobile chip. For example, Samsung’s Exynos 9 Series (8895) SoC inside the Galaxy S8 phones and the Galaxy Note 8 phablet delivers Cat 16 LTE modem with 1 Gbps downlink speed and has 5CA support.

Galaxy S9 equipped with Exynos 9810 chipset (Snapdragon 845 some markets)

Such speeds (1.2Gbps) will be achievable as of 2018, because Samsung’s Galaxy S9 phones will pack South Korean’s tech giant Exynos 9810 chipset (Snapdragon 845 CPU in some markets). We might even see the CPU on Samsung’s foldable Galaxy X smartphone next year.

Although, the Exynos 9810 SoC hasn’t been official introduced by Samsung, it just came to our attention that Samsung has won 36 CES 2018 Innovation Awards, one of which was awarded for its latest chipset.

Built by Samsung Electronics on second generation 10nm process technology, the Exynos 9810 chipset comes with 3rd-generation custom CPU cores, an upgraded GPU, and gigabit LTE modem with industry-first 6CA support.

source